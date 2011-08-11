CLOSE
Beyonce, Oprah Top Forbes List Of Most Powerful Black Women In America

Forbes Magazine has released a list of the Most Powerful Black Women In America with two of the biggest stars in the world taking the number one and two spot.

Oprah Winfrey and Beyonce are among the top five “most powerful” alongside a chief executive officer of a powerful corporation and another CEO of a sometimes controversial music video network.

Along with those ladies are actresses, tennis stars and University Presidents.

Check out Forbes’ list of The Most Powerful Black Women In America below.

