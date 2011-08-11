Ace Hood Album Release Party In Atlanta [Photos/Video]

Ace Hood Album Release Party At Bella Nightclub

We The Best/Def Jam artist Ace Hood visited Bella Nightclub just outside of Atlanta on Wednesday to celebrate the release of his Blood, Sweat & Tears album, which hit stores on Tuesday.

Rappers YC and Webbie, along with ATL’s DJ Infamous also attended Ace Hood’s album released party to help congratulate the Florida rapper on his “Hustle Hard” comeback.

More pics and a video from the event, courtesy of Atlnightspots.com, are posted on the next pages.

