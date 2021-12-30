HHW Gaming: Nintendo President Warns of Potential Switch Jig In 2022

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

New year, same issues when it comes to getting a new video game console.

As seen on Destructoid, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa warned gamers of potential shortages of Nintendo Switch consoles that will once again rear its ugly head in 2022. Furukawa hints at the current supply chain issues that hamper component manufacturing, and supply could result in a limited supply of the popular hybrid console at retail stores throughout 2022, with Black Friday and Christmas exhausting whatever stock the company had.

“I can’t say that I was able to supply enough for demand after Black Friday and after the beginning of the year,” Furukawa revealed in a conversation with Kyoto-Np. “It depends on the demand, but as I was concerned, there will be an impact that [we] can’t make as many as [we’d] want to make.”

With this latest revelation, Nintendo joins Sony and Microsoft, who have been slowly dripping out its next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, to gamers thirsty to get their hands on one if not both. Now, we can expect the same for all variations of the Nintendo Switch console, including the recently released OLED model.

Hopefully, that proposed legislation introduced by House and Senate Democrats gets passed making it easier for gamers to purchase consoles without having to worry about those pesky bots scooping them all up.

Photo: Nintendo / Nintendo Switch (OLED model)