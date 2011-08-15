Birdman Has Yet To Purchase $8 Million Maybach As He Boasted

Birdman Didn’t Cop $8 Million Maybach Exelero

Back in May Cash Money records CEO Bryan “Birdman” Williams hinted via Twitter that he had purchased an $8 million Maybach Exelero, but according to the luxury car’s owner the vehicle remains for sale.

As previously reported, Birdman took to Twitter to boast of a new car purchase and after posting a picture of the $8 million 2005 concept car, posted the tweet,

“8million 0n a whip all red.blievetht.custom made.ymcmb.”

However, reps for the cars owner, Arnaud Massartic, recently deaded Birdman’s implied purchase telling MotorAuthority magazine that Baby’s cash money hasn’t made its way into his hands.

The car remains on sale.

The Maybach Exelero is a very rare concept car built in 2005.

The model is based on the Maybach 57 limo containing a twin turbo V12 and able to reach speeds of 0-60 in just over 4 seconds.