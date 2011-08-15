Jay-Z Spends $250K On Bottles At Club Liv In Miami [Video]

Jay-Z Breaks Record For Bad Taste And Wasteful Spending

Jay-Z bragged about how he was going to break the Ace Of Spades bottle record in a radio interview. Jay-Z held his ‘Watch The Throne’ listening party at the ultra plush Liv nightclub in Miami, Florida.

It was $300 for women and $500 for men to get in, and V.I.P tables were $20,000.

The place was packed as patrons stormed in for a chance to party with Hov although he didn’t perform. Jay’s quest might have been to outshine Beyonce who was kicking off her tour in New York.

His aim for the night though was to break the record set by Dallas Maverick owner Mark Cuban, who ran up a bar tab of $110K at Liv.

“After several rounds of regular bottles of Ace of Spade, Jay-z ordered the 15 liter #BOSS $100K,” tweeted promoter Purple.

Kanye wanted to attend but he was performing in Europe. Can’t say we’re surprised that Jay joined the frivolous spending crew but it is very interesting that the reigning hip-hop throne resident needs to floss and waste money during his chase of a billion dollars.