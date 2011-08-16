Game Says He Was Supposed To Form A Supergroup With Rick Ross & Beanie Sigel

In a recent interview with XXL, Game revealed his foiled previous plans to form a supergroup Beanie Sigel and Rick Ross.

Game said by Ross forming the MMG empire, it ultimately killed their plans to come together.

“Me, Rick Ross and Beanie Sigel [were going to call ourselves] ‘ESPN (Everyday Stacking Paper N*ggas). That’s what it is. We entertained doing a group before, but then Rick Ross went crazy with the Maybach Music Group and he signed Meek Mill and all of them. So that reality didn’t come to pass. But that’s where it was when we did ‘Heavy Artillery.’ If you can imagine an album with us three.”

This was not the first time Sigel and Ross was linked to a super group, as earlier this year, Sigel revealed his interest in recreating iconic rap crew The Fat Boys alongside Ricky Rozay and Fat Joe.

“I Fawk with the fat boy Rick Ross,” Sigel revealed in an interview. “Boss. Yo, me, Rick Ross and motherFawking Fat Joe, we should go back and get that old classic Fat Boys album and get somebody to remake them beats over and we should do [it] over. But put a new twist on it. We would kill that Shyte. Just food for thought. We’d murder that Shyte.”

So what do you think, would ESPN be better than MMG?