J. Cole Questioning If He Will Get A Verse From Jay-Z For His Album

While rapper J. Cole may be signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label, he is unsure of whether or not Hov can find time to make a guest appearance on Cole World: The Sideline Story collaboration.

In an interview with Hip-Hop Dx, Cole admits he has no idea if Jay can make his LP’s final tracklist.

“Your guess is as good as mine if we’re gonna get a Jay-Z verse,” Cole says of the one song he wants Jay-Z on, coincidentally the final track on the album. While some bars from the Roc Nation kingpin would be nice, Cole says he’s not pressed. Rather, the Hov cameo would put an end to the continuous question of whether or not Jay-Z cosigns him.”

Whether or not Cole gets a verse from Jay-Z, Hov still believes that Cole’s album is a classic, as he told RapUp.