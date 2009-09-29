Slaughterhouse On Shady Afterall?

It looks as though all the speculation has had an inch of truth to it as it relates to the future of Slaughterhouse and Eminem joining forces. Although it was thought to be overhyped during the “Forever” video, there might have been a silent agreement under wraps.

Speaking with Royce Da 5’9”, MTV News was able to get the inside on the potential of Voltron linking up with the Shady one and joining his record label.

“I’ve been talking to Em and Paul [Rosenberg, Eminem‘s manager] for a long time. With this particular situation, things are falling into place. Everything is in place where it’s supposed to be. I’m very prepared [for] when the opportunity presented itself. It’s a time where there are things they need over here and certain things we need in order to move over there. I think it’s a good marriage. Like I said, I just hope it can happen.”

When rumors originally started to circulate throughout the news, the Detroit rapper dispelled the idea and stated that he was there to show support for his friend and just happened to bring his team along with him.

Since having their fallout around 1999, Royce and Em have been able to reconcile their differences and become friends once again. Through a conversation with HipHopWired, Nickel seemed to be shaky about the idea of another musical collaboration, but was at least content with the fact that he had his friend back.

“I don’t know. I think that it’s always a possibility. The good thing about it is the fact that we’re good and that we’re friends again. We don’t really speak that much but I’m real busy and so is he. Em isn’t necessarily a phone dude and the way I’m living my life and the way he’s living his, there’s not really a premise for us to ever really see each other. It would have to be some Shyte where none of us push the issue and it just has to happen. We could just bump into each other somewhere, set a date where we can bang something out or he just calls me saying that we need to do this. It’s gotta be something like that. As I said, it’s always a possibility because everything else is in place for it to happen, but I can’t guarantee that anything is going to happen on tape. All I can say is that anything’s possible.”

Oddly enough, Joell Ortiz was once under the wing of Dr. Dre and issues broke out between Em and Royce around the time that Slim Shady joined the ranks of Dre’s aftermath. Hopefully these factors will not interfere now that Marshall has established his own imprint.

Only time will tell how it all pans out, but the ferocity of Slaughterhouse and the revitalized Eminem can only mean good things for Hip-Hop.