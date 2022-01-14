HHW Gaming: Microsoft Quietly Puts A Fork In The Xbox One, Will Focus Soley On The Xbox Series X & S

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Unlike Sony, Microsoft is fully invested in the future of gaming and is saying goodbye to the Xbox One.

Per The Verge, Microsoft has officially lowered the Xbox One’s casket because it no longer manufactures models of that console. Ahead of the launch of Xbox Series X, Microsoft discontinued the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition in July 2020. Now, new information reveals the company quietly pulled the plug on the Xbox One S console, essentially moving on from that generation and firmly getting behind Series X and S.

In a statement to The Verge, Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, said, “To focus on production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.”

The news of Microsoft’s decision comes after reports indicate Sony will be ramping up PS4 production again to address the shortage of its PS5 consoles. Microsoft is currently seeing success with the launch of both the Xbox Series X and S, with analyst Daniel Ahmed estimating the company shipping more than 12 million units. Xbox chief Phil Spencer did not reveal specific sales figures in his interview with The New York Times.

Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X is not readily available and quickly sells out when the company releases stock. But, Microsoft’s double console release strategy does seem to be paying off big time. Thanks to the “lesser-powered” Xbox Series S, gamers have easily found that console, and Microsoft has been able to meet the demand for the $299 next-gen console.

“We can actually build more of the Series S [chips] in the same [chip] die space as we can the Series X,” Spencer revealed. That explains why you see more Series S restocks and can find them on shelves.

Despite having what many gamers describe as a terrible launch, the Xbox One slowly gained steam but never really outshined the PS4, eventually paving the way for big wins for the company like Xbox Game Pass plus the new consoles. The Xbox One is no Xbox 360, but it had its moments. For that, we have to appreciate it for what it was.

—

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty