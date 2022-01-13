HHW Gaming: Sony Reportedly Planning To Make More PS4 Consoles To Address PS5 Shortage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The PlayStation 5 is still difficult to acquire, and that will be the case for the foreseeable future due to a shortage of the next-gen console. Sony has a solution for that problem, make more PS4 consoles.

Sony initially said it planned to stop PS4 production at the end of 2021. Thanks to the global chip shortage affecting the company’s ability to manufacture PS5 consoles, Sony is possibly doing an about-face on that plan. According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony wants to address the PS5 shortage issue by making an additional million PS4 consoles being it uses significantly less advanced plus much cheaper to produce.

Now granted, this is not what people who already have a PS4 console want to hear because they want to upgrade to the PS5. But, for those who don’t have either, this could be considered good news to gamers because PS4 still has some life left in it. With games like Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok coming to the PS4 and giving players the option to upgrade to next-gen when they find a PS5 console, this could be a win for them.

Again, this is speculation, but we wouldn’t be shocked if Sony does indeed go in this direction. Let’s continue to hope President Joe Biden and House and Senate Democrats get that legislation passed to get these bots out of here so gamers can get their hands on a PS5.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty