HHW Gaming: SpongeBob, Rugrats, College Teams & More Arrive In Latest ‘Madden NFL 22’ Content Update

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With the NFL Playoffs starting this weekend and Super Bowl LVI on the horizon, it only makes sense we get some new Madden NFL 22 content.

Starting Friday (Jan.14), Madden NFL 22 players can enjoy the ‘Play To LA’ content update during the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles EA announced. Players can look forward to completing challenges across three “new flavor-related events” in Madden NFL 22’s popular game modes, The Yard and Superstar KO.

The Yard will see two new content updates with the arrival of the Gatorade’ Road to the Dunk’ experience and the return of Nickelodeon to The Yard, which will allow players to earn swag related (pictured above and below) to the popular cable television channel.

In the ‘Road To The Dunk, ‘ players will be able to unlock and earn exclusive Gatorade gear across three flavor-related events – including uniforms inspired by Gatorade flavors like Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lemon-Lime. If you complete and of the flavor-related events, you will unlock the ability to earn the Gatorade Dunk during “The Dunk” event, which starts Feb. 4. The Gatorade experience will be available in Madden NFL 22 Jan. 14 through Feb. 15.

Of course, The Yard’s fields will also get a makeover related to both updates as well.

Finally, Superstar KO’s popular college football event Campus Legends returns and will see the arrival of two new storied college teams, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes. Each team will feature legendary rosters comprised of players like Joe Namath, Derrick Henry, Justin Fields, Jack Tatum, Nick and Joey Bosa, and many more. Players will be able to play with or against friends in 1v1, 2v2, or 3v3.

Alabama and Ohio State join a roster of schools, including LSU, USC, Clemson University, University of Florida, University of Texas Michigan State University, and more.

So what are you waiting for? Hop into those modes quickly and get busy.

—

Photo: EA / Madden NFL 22