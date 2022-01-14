Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 1.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Salute to the readers and supporters of Hip-Hop Wired! We're back with a fresh update of our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there's no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don't take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we're going for and don't seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don't stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it's young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chest having lots more to say.

This is our first CRT FRSH of 2022 and we definitely would like to apologize for our lateness. That said, we’re going back to our bi-weekly schedule and hopefully, make up for the lost time. For this list, we reach back a bit into the tail end of 2021 and featured joints that dropped this year too.

In this edition, we have the “Distance” joint from Russ’ Chomp 2 album featuring blistering verses from Ghostface Killah and Conway The Machine. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s collaborative project The Big Sleepover dropped in December 2021 and one of the standout tracks, “Lower Case (no cap),” features longtime cohort Killer Mike. EARTHGANG checks in with “American Horror Story” and the winning combination of Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y sounds as potent as ever with Cardo and Sledgren on the help out.

Rounding out the list are songs from Holstar, Stik Figa and Conductr Williams, aroomfullofmirrors, Five Steez, Joey BadA$$, Cordae, Kota The Friend, Mach-Hommy, EST Gee, Nowaah The Flood, Hus Kingpin, and more. Check out the joints below.

Photo: Getty