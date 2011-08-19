CLOSE
Home > Big Sean

Big Sean Addresses Recent Arrest On Sexual Assault Charges [Video]

Leave a comment

Big Sean Speaks On Arrest

Finally Famous rapper Big Sean recently addressed the his arrests after being accused of sexual assault following a show in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.

During a recent interview with radio host Tim Westwood, Sean said what little he could about the case, which he said should be taken care of in a few weeks.

“Man, Isht that was just some little minor Isht man. I really want to talk about it too and go through the details, but my lawyer says I can’t talk about it til it’s all said and done. But I’d be happy too,” Big Sean explained.

Peep the entire interview below:

 

 

"Finally Famous" , Tim Westwood

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close