Big Sean Addresses Recent Arrest On Sexual Assault Charges [Video]

Big Sean Speaks On Arrest
Finally Famous rapper Big Sean recently addressed the his arrests after being accused of sexual assault following a show in Buffalo, New York, earlier this month.
During a recent interview with radio host Tim Westwood, Sean said what little he could about the case, which he said should be taken care of in a few weeks.
“Man, Isht that was just some little minor Isht man. I really want to talk about it too and go through the details, but my lawyer says I can’t talk about it til it’s all said and done. But I’d be happy too,” Big Sean explained.
Peep the entire interview below:
