Fox News Attacks Chris Brown [Video]

Fox News Slams Chris Brown

It’s been well over two years since physical altercation between Chris Brown and Rihanna took place, and you’d think at this point the jokes would be over.

Apparently Fox News still thinks jokes about Chris Brown beating Rihanna are funny.

Brown, who has had trouble restoring his image with the media, was recently mocked on Twitter and later on Fox News by the network’s correspondent Andy Levy.

Despite the fact that Brown has had a tremendous year with the success of his latest album F.A.M.E. and hit single “Deuces,” it seems like he’ll never live down the Rihanna incident.

But doesn’t everyone deserve a second chance?

And at what point does the harassment towards Chris Brown stop?

What are your thoughts?