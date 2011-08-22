CLOSE
J. Cole “Cole World: The Sideline Story” Album Cover [Photo]

J. Cole’s Album Cover

J. Cole is giving fans a sneak peek at what to expect from his album now that cover for the project has been released.

As previously reported Cole is dropping his debut Cole World: The Sideline Story September 27 and has been delivering new music as part of his #EveryGivenSunday series.

This Sunday however, the rapper proudly showed off the cover for his LP which shows him seated in a locker room with art direction and design by Alex Haldi for Bestest Asbestos and Leann Mueller photography.

Check out J. Cole’s album cover below.

Close