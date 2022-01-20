Gunna Breaks Down For The Public What It Means To Be “Pushin’ P”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

You might have been wondering what all those blue “P”s are that have sprung up all over your timeline or feed on social media. Fresh off his album release, Gunna took some time out to elaborate on what it really means for those lost.

The Atlanta rapper is enjoying the spotlight after the release of his new album DS4EVER, and the first single “Pushin’ P” featuring Young Thug has proven to be so popular as to spark a new social media trend with the blue “P” emoji as the focus. Seeing that catch on, Gunna teased the public with a tweet asking the question: “B4 I tell u….What u think Pushing 🅿️ mean ????”

The phrase “Pushin’ P” has its origins in southern states like Texas and Georgia, and also owes some of its rise to those out in the Bay Area. Pushin’ P means that you are doing something good, doing something honorable out among the people, or just keeping it real. The rapper went on to explain further during an Instagram live session, noting that there’s a difference between the phrases “Pushin’ P” and “kickin’ P”, quizzing fans who commented on what they thought it meant. “If you’re in this shit and it’s rented, then you’re kicking P. But if you buy this shit and you own it, then you’re really pushin’ P. You’re spending your hard-earned money. Like, you’re pushin’ it. You’re standing on this shit. You’re spending millions on it. You’re pushin’ it.”, he said.

There’s now a hashtag, #pushinp that’s gained popularity as a result of over a million posts throughout social media. Many have taken to providing their own definitions, with Gunna taking a break from beefing with Freddie Gibbs to join the fun, chiming in on TikTok videos to give feedback as well as sharing more insight on his own Twitter feed.