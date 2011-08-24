Kanye West Headlines Call Of Duty XP Event

Kanye West Headlining Call of Duty® XP

Kanye West is set to perform at Call of Duty® XP. The event will feature artist performances and the world premiere of Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® 3 multiplayer, the finals of the Call of Duty® $1 Million tournament sponsored by Xbox 360®, Call of Duty-inspired live action-experiences and much more.

West will take the stage at 8PM on Saturday, September 3rd at the Call of Duty compound in Playa Vista, located at 5600 Campus Center Dr., Los Angeles, Calif., 90094.

Eric Hirshberg, CEO of Activision Publishing said, “We promised our attendees and fans around the world a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the first Call of Duty XP, so we’re thrilled to have Kanye on board. Everything about XP will be as epic as the games themselves.“