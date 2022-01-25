8 Things We Learned From Ye aka Kanye West On ‘Hollywood Unlocked’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye’s been trending on social media for a minute now due to various reasons including being barred from attending his daughter’s birthday party and laying out a fan in the wee hours of the morning. Looking to explain the situations that’s been making headlines for the past few weeks, Kanye sat down with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked and went into detail about the things that’s had social media buzzing in the New Year.

Speaking on how Kim Kardashian might be purposely gaslighting him to his political views, Ye once again proves that not only does he have no hairs on his tongue, but he has no problem putting anyone on blast one way or another. While this isn’t as wild as his Drink Champs interview, it’s still pretty entertaining.

Here are the 8 things we learned from Ye on Hollywood Unlocked.

Talking about the day that Kim Kardashian wouldn’t let Kanye into the house, Ye says that he was upset that he couldn’t go inside but Pete Davidson was allowed to. He had his cousins talk to Kim about it because he didn’t want to argue with her.

