007 Producers Reportedly “Discussing Possibilities” of Idris Elba Playing James Bond

Fans have been petitioning for veteran actor and sex symbol Idris Elba to play the role of James Bond, and it appears that it may be happening.

According to Deadline, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson recently shared how they decided on the ending of how to kill Daniel Craig’s Bond character before alluding to the other possibilities of how the next Bond film may unfold, discussing the notions of other 007 spinoffs, incorporating a future female director and of course, the largest speculation of all, Idris Elba as the next James Bond.

“The conversation began when we opened Casino Royale and Daniel and I were in Berlin.” She added that they faced additional challenges with alternate endings but stayed true to the original plotline, “Whenever you’re in trouble go back to Fleming.”

Although Broccoli did not reveal much about their decision on casting Elba she did tease the idea saying, “We know Idris…he’s a magnificent actor,” further signaling that conversations are happening; however, she made sure to remain noncommittal about any potential casting and noted that any conversations up to this point have been purely hypothetical. While fans have been speculating about Daniel Craig’s replacement for years, the producer did not want to begin work on her next casting search until he had officially departed. “You know, [Elba has] been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have a conversation when you have somebody in the seat,” she said.

In 2009, when the fan petition initially began, Elba spoke out about the possibility, sharing that while the role is a dream, he wouldn’t want to be cast if the role is only being introduced to break color barriers.

“Who wouldn’t like to play Bond?” he responded. “Do I think it will happen? No, but I’ve got what it takes to do it. I can run around, flirt with ladies, and drink. Plus I’m English.”

Elba specified his desire to The Mail on Sunday in 2010. While it would be a “huge compliment to be asked,” he “wouldn’t be interested if it was simply a case of them deciding it was time for a black James Bond. I can do without ‘the black James Bond’ label.” After all, Elba reasoned, “they didn’t call Daniel Craig the blond Will Smith.”

Last year while promoting the Netflix hit The Harder They Fall, Idris Elba doubled down on the position stating:

“No, I’m not going to be James Bond,” Elba said at the time. “[But] Who wouldn’t? How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It’s a sign of the times when we can stop talking about Black, white, and color.”

