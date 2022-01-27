Blogger Tasha K Releases Statement After Defamation L To Cardi B [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last week bloggers got a reminder that you can’t talk reckless about celebrities without receipts. Tasha K has finally spoken up after being found guilty of defaming and slandering Cardi B.

As spotted on Page Six the media personality lost what seems to be a hallmark trial that held her accountable for her words. Back in 2019 Bardi filed a lawsuit against the YouTube star for alleging that she had herpes, was a prostitute and had a history of abusing hard drugs. Additionally Tasha made theorized that Cardi’s daughter might be born with intellectual disabilities. On Monday, January 24 a federal jury sided with Cardi on her accusations Tasha K waged a “malicious campaign” to hurt her reputation. The jury issued a verdict that the “I Like It” rapper had been defamed and awarded her $1.25 million in damages.

While Tasha K has been quiet throughout the entire ordeal she finally spoke out via a YouTube live. She opened up by stating that she wasn’t shocked by the ruling. “These last four years fighting this conspiracy case, have been extremely challenging. The verdict handed down on Monday was no shock to myself, my husband or my legal team”. She went on to say that she felt railroaded because she is the smaller entity. “We called bluff against a machine that wanted to bully me for not wavering from my personal beliefs,” she continued. “A machine that has corporate interests to protect prostitution, drug use, promiscuity and to glorify the violence that wreaks havoc in our society and in our neighborhood.”

Tasha went on to reveal that she plans to fight the decision. “We will fight, no matter the cost or length, even if this takes years,” Kebe continued, adding later, “all the way up to the Supreme Court if need be.” She also said that while the court did not ask her to remove the videos that were part of the trial, she did so anyway “to show good faith to the courts.”

You can see Tasha discuss the trial below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls