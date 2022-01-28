College Student Busted For Smuggling Guns Into NYC

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A 23-year-old college student went from the Dean’s List to the judge’s bench after facing more than 300 felony counts related to trafficking dozens of guns into New York City.



Bronx native Shakor Rodriquez is accused of allegedly selling more than 70 guns, mostly loaded, to an undercover NYPD officer over the course of a year and a half, the New York Post reports.



He is charged with criminal sale and criminal possession of a weapon, according to release from the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.



Rodriguez, a student at Austin Peay State University in Tennessee, reportedly maintained a 3.5 GPA and made the school’s Dean’s List while he was reportedly smuggling guns into the Bronx and Manhattan’s Lower East Side via duffle bags on buses and other clandestine methods.



The man was arrested in the Bronx by NYPD officers on Dec. 22 during a year-long sting operation called “Operation Overnight Express”. The sting was part of New York’s efforts to crack down on illegal firearms being trafficked into the city. Rodriguez was arraigned for the first two indictments and is due back in court on Jan. 31.



Authorities are still investigating how and where Rodriquez acquired his weapons, which consisted among them a variety of semi-automatic firearms and assault weapons, according to New York City District Attorney Darcel Clark.

There is anticipation from many across the city that Mayor Eric Adams will get tougher on crime, with a particular focus on gun violence that has spread throughout the boroughs.

Photo: Getty