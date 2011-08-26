DMX’s Official Statement Following Latest Arrest

DMX Sets The Story Straight Regarding His Latest Arrest

Like me, after Earl Simmons latest release from the big house, you probably thought the Darkman’s darkest days were behind him. On the contrary, DMX was arrested yesterday, this time for going 102 mph in a 65 mph zone.

This time instead of hearing the bark directly from the dog’s mouth, X’s publicist Domenick Nati issued the following statement exclusively through TheSource.com:

“This situation is being blown way out of proportion. DMX was in jail for approximately 1 hour. Also the report given by Sgt. Rudy Lujan of AHP, was exaggerated according to the people present. DMX does admit to driving at 85mph but not nearly at the speed that was suggested in the report. Despite being under a microscope, DMX is doing everything he can to put his past criminal charges behind him and focus on music.”

For true fans that have followed DMX’s career or caught a glimpse of his latest prison release video you already know that Earl considers himself an instrument of God, yet he has always struggled with the internal balance of good and evil weighing on his conscious.

Amidst all his shortcomings, this time X is determined to fly straight.