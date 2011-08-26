Amber Rose Talks Her Natural Curves [Video]

Fans of Amber Rose can tune in to MTV 2’s DUB Magazine Project Sunday to watch the model talk not only her natural beauty, but her natural curves as well.

In a clip from the show, Wiz Khalifa‘s girlfriend takes viewers behind the scenes of a photoshoot while speaking for women who just say no to artificial enhancements.

“I have real breasts, I have a real butt…I don’t have any plastic surgery or anything to enhance my beauty. I represent women. Natural, beautiful women.”

In addition to speaking on her looks, the stunning beauty shares how she got her start in videos after a chance meeting with a Def Jam employee.

Check out Amber Rose below.

“The DUB Magazine Project” airs Sundays at 1p/2c on MTV2.