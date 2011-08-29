Beyonce Performs “Love On Top” At The VMAs, Confirms Pregnancy On Stage [Video]



Beyonce Shows Off Baby Bump Onstage

Beyonce couldn’t hold in her excitement last night after announcing to the world that she was pregnant with her first child.

As previously reported the singer stunned photographers at last night’s VMAs when she revealed a baby bump while posing for pictures on the black carpet.

The singer took her expecting news a step further however when she performed her track “Love On Top” and opened by telling the audience,

“I want you to feel the love that’s growing inside of me.”

At the end of her performance she threw down the microphone, unbuttoned her jacket and proudly showed off her bulging belly while Jay-Z and Kanye celebrated in the audience.

If you missed it, check out a pregnant and happy Beyonce below.