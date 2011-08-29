Nicki Minaj Talks New Album, Shows Off Ninja Attire At The VMAs [Photos]

Minaj Talks New Album, Crazy Outfit

Following her “Best Hip Hop Video” win at last nights MTV Video Music Awards for “Super Bass,” Nicki Minaj talked about her upcoming album, which the rapper says will contain more of her alter ego Roman.

“Well, the new album is going to have a lot of Roman on it, and if you’re not familiar with Roman, you will be familiar with him soon,” said Minaj referring to her alter ego Roman Zolanski who was featured on the track “Roman’s Revenge” of her debut LP Pink Friday. “He’s a boy who lives inside of me,” she added. “I have a lot of surprises I don’t want to give away. Everyone will be more than satisfied with the new album.”

The Harajuku Barbie also described the outfit she was donning to the award show as “Tokyo inspired,” saying she has been soaking up the culture for a while now.

Check out more pics of Minaj and other celebrity arrivals at the VMAs below:

