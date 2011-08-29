City Of Houston To Honor Rapper Bun B With “Bun B Day”

August 30 Named “Bun B Day” In Houston

After tomorrow, August 30 will officially be known as “Bun B Day” in Houston, Texas in honor of legendary Texas rapper Bun B.

Houston Mayor Annise Parker along with Houston’s City Council will officially make the proclamation during a public ceremony tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

One-half of the coveted Southern hip hop group UGK, Bun B will be honored for both his contributions to hip hop and the local community.

Bun, originally from nearby Port Arthur, Texas released his third solo album Trill O.G last year and is currently undergoing his second school year as professor at Rice University.