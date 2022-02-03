Judges Walk Off ‘The Masked Singer’ As GOP Goblin Rudy Giuliani Is Revealed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The lead lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, is at the center of a new controversy. This time, it took place on the set of The Masked Singer where his presence caused judges to storm off in protest.

According to reports, Giuliani was unmasked as a costumed contestant who was voted off of The Masked Singer, the popular singing performance reality show that airs on Fox. The incident occurred during the taping of the first episode of the seventh season of The Masked Singer. As the lawyer and former Republican presidential candidate revealed who he was by taking off his giant headpiece, which is custom for all the costumed celebrities once they have been eliminated, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke immediately walked off the set in protest. Their fellow judges, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage and engaged in banter with Giuliani. Jeong and Thicke eventually returned to the set. There was no word on what song Giuliani performed or the costume that he wore, according to Deadline. The reported theme of the upcoming season is “The Good, The Bad and the Cuddly”. The episode is set to air next month when the new season makes its debut.

Giuliani’s appearance on the show is troubling, given that he is a key figure who was actively working to peddle the false claim of Trump that he won the 2020 Presidential election, as well as someone who was an instigator in the “Stop The Steal” rally that led up to the insurrection by Trump supporters at the United States Capitol on January 6th, 2021. It also represents the most polarizing moment on the reality competition show since another infamous Republican politician, former vice-presidential candidate, and Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin, was unmasked as The Bear in March 2020. Fox declined to make a comment.