Pharrell Williams, Robin Thicke Ordered To Cough Up $5M To Marvin Gaye Estate

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke‘s “Blurred Lines” hit has sparked a flurry of legal back and forth between the artists and the estate of Marvin Gaye. The pair were ordered to pay $5 million to the late R&B legend’s estate over of one of his most popular dance tunes.

CNN reports:

The pair had been accused of copyright infringement for their 2013 single because of the similarities to Gaye’s 1977 hit “Got to Give It Up.”

Gaye died in 1984 after being shot to death by his father, Marvin Gay Sr. (the singer added the “e” to create his stage name).

Thicke and Williams were ordered in 2015 to pay Gaye’s estate more than $7 million, but that judgment was reduced to $5.3 million and the pair appealed the verdict.

In the recent judgment from U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt in California, Thicke, Williams and Williams’ More Water From Nazareth Publishing are jointly required to pay Gaye’s family damages of nearly $2.9 million.

The outlet adds that Thicke was ordered to hand over $1.7 million and Williams, by way of his publishing company, will have to pay $357,631 to the estate.

—

Photo: Getty