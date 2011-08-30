Game Releasing An E-Book To Show The Making Of the R.E.D. Album

Rapper Game has decided to venture into new technology opportunities with the release of a new E–book titled The Making Of Game’s The R.E.D. Album.

In the book, Game reveals the process behind creating The R.E.D. Album and offers insight into the the time it took to create the recently released project.

“With my book The Making Of Game’s The R.E.D. Album, I wanted to give my fans a behind-the-scenes look of how my new album came to be,” Game said in a statement. “These are my stories in my own words. This book is the only place where you’ll learn all the stories behind the music — how I got the beats, what inspired my lyrics and how the album was put together.”

Game reveals the struggle it took to have certain songs released, his thought process while making the album and intimate stories about the artists involved in the creative process, including for Pharrell Williams, Rick Ross, Dr. Dre and others.

Game’s new e-book The Making Of Game’s The R.E.D. Album will be available on all digital retailers including Amazon.com, Lulu.com, iTunes.com.