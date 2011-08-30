Big Sean Celebrates “My Last” Going Gold With Kanye, Estelle [Photos]

Big Sean celebrated his first gold single Sunday after the VMAs with a special dinner in his honor.

The G.O.O.D. Music emcee was honored by his peers including Estelle and his label head Kanye West at Hollywood’s Redbury Hotel where Grey Goose hosted a “Rising Icons” dinner.

Sean’s hit single “My Last” featuring Chris Brown has officially moved over 500,000 units and earned him gold certification as well as his very first gold plaque.

As previously reported Sean was said to be releasing a collaboration mixtape with rappers Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa but that seems to have been put on hold.

Check out Big Sean’s “Rising Icons” dinner below.

