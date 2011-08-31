Beyonce’s Baby Boom: 5 Celebs Who Might Get Pregnant Next



When Beyonce dropped that microphone at Sunday’s VMAs, she might have caused something more powerful than you think.

If are spidey senses are right, we predict that at least five more celebrity ladies will follow in her footsteps and show off their baby bumps for the paparazzi

From a socialite, to one of the most powerful women in the world, who’s got next?

Check out who we’ve put on baby watch: Five celebs who might get pregnant to be like Beyonce.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »