HHW Gaming: Master Splinter Gets Busy In Latest ‘TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge’ Trailer

Leonardo, Raphael, Michaelangelo, and Donatello are getting more help to take down the Shredder, Krang, and the Foot Clan.

Thursday (Feb.10), Dotemu unleashed its latest trailer for the highly anticipated beat ’em up co-op video game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. Unlike previous iterations of games featuring the mean, green fighting machine, players will have the choice to also play with April O’Neil and now the Ninja Turtle’s sensei and father, Master Splinter.

In the trailer, we get a full breakdown of Master Splinter’s moves proving that he’s still proficient with his hands and feet just because he’s up there in age and walks around with a cane. Master Splinter, well-known for being calm, brings an extensive moveset that reflects his demeanor by featuring a multitude of different attacks, slides, jumps, and special attacks. Master Splinter’s cane not only helps the elder rat keep balance but serves as a weapon to help dish out punishment.

Along with Master Splinter’s gameplay reveal trailer, Dotemu also announced the game would also be launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was initially only confirmed for Nintendo Switch consoles.

Unfortunately, we still do not have an exact release date for the game, but it is still arriving sometime this year, so keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for that information.

Until then, you can watch Master Splinter get busy alongside his sons and April O’Neil in the latest gameplay trailer for TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge below.

Photo: Dotemu / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge