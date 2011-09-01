Drake Talks About Justin Beiber’s “Trust Issues” Remix [Video]

Young Money’s Drake recently shared his reaction to teenage pop star Justin Bieber releasing a remixed version of “Trust Issues.”

While he liked the track overall, drizzy admitted he initially thought Beiber would let the profanity-laced rhymes remain on the track.

“I wish he would’ve left all the cuss words in it. I feel like that would’ve been so G, if he would’ve done all the swearing,” Drake told MTV News from Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV release party on Sunday. “I was excited when I heard he remixed it, because there was like a gang of swearing in that song. I was like, ‘Oh, we’re about to hear the transformation of Bieber.”

Peep the full interview tomorrow to hear Drake speak on the remake.