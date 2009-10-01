50 Cent Fires Back At Jay-Z

Jamaica Queen’s finest is taking shots at his next victim. The latest to get on 50 Cent’s list is none another than the Jigga man himself, Jay-Z. To be fair everyone remembers when Jay appeared on Trevor Nelson’s British radio show and semi-dissed him. When asked if he thought Kanye would’ve gone on stage during the VMAs if Fifty was getting an award, Jay replied

“I think he would have done that if that was 50 Cent. No one is scared of 50 Cent. I want everyone to be clear. No one is scared of 50 Cent.”

The statement to Trevor Nelson took place weeks ago and now Fifty’s finally responding. During an interview Wednesday with Hot 97’s Angie Martinez he calmy deciphered the situation in his own words, deeming Jay as a “cool punk” and saying that he has a “punk presentation”

“He should’ve addressed the guy that made him feel like a punk where he had to make it clear that no one’s scared of 50 cent. Because that person, was obviously making him feel like he’s afraid or Kanye West’s afraid of 50 Cent. It wasn’t 50 Cent and see the public misinterprets it…….Hip-Hop has cool punk and Jay is the coolest punk in Hip-Hop. His presentation makes people decide to say….because, he’s big. He’s big! And his take on it is bigger than the art form and he won’t actually and compete. Battling has been a part of the culture…….When he says that noone’s afraid of 50 Cent it’s because the public is responding to his punk presentation.”

Just to make things clear, he also made sure to add.

“Kanye would NOT take a trophy from me. Neither would Jay-Z.”

Leaving no stone untouched, Fif also fired shots at Ye on the sly, asking if his impending tour with Lady Gaga was called “the gay tour.”

Listen to audio from the interview here:

As previously reported 50 Cent took shots at Fat Joe earlier this week and did the unthinkable. He leaked his nemisis’ album, J.O.S.E 2., Jealous Ones Still Envy, on his website. Fifty didn’t stop there he released two hilarious viral videos depicting himself being rushed to the hospital after listening to the album. We’ll just have to wait and see how all this 50 Cent drama transpires.