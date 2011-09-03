Lil Wayne Speaks On ‘Tha Carter IV,” Says “I’m Glad” The Album Leaked [Video]

Lil Wayne Talks Tha Carter IV

After shattering Watch The Throne’s first week iTunes sales record and with Tha Carter IV projected to sell almost a million copies in its first week of sales, Lil Wayne is feeling pretty good about himself.

In a recent interview with MTV News, the YMCMB star stated he’s actually glad his latest album leaked prior to it’s release.



“We did real good this time, real good,” Wayne said. “It just means people want to hear it. I mean, cause there are people’s albums that come out that can be leaked and don’t leak, so I’m glad mines leaked.”

It’s easy to say that when your album sells well. Game probably wouldn’t say the same thing about his album leak.

Watch Wayne’s MTV interview here: