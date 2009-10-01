DMX To Perform Benefit Concert

Dark Man X is showing a side not often seen by most, his charitable side, and is preparing to perform a benefit concert. Following in the recent footsteps of Jay whose September 11 benefit was highly successful; X will lend his bark and his bite to a starting lineup of performers to raise money for American Charities, Incorporated. Also performing is Black Pegasus, Macatic Crew, I AM HIP HOP ROC, Ti’Jean, Hustle Hard Records artists J Blev, Dirty, Texas Recording artist Mr. Money aka Texas Tycoon, DJ MyzlerE and Dee Jay Bee.

Artists will also help out with community service before the event by delivering food to the American Charity Food Bank that helps feed 5,000 families in the winter. The concert takes place in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday October 16.

The concert and charity work should prove to be a fitting distraction to X who will be in training for his upcoming mixed martial arts battle. He’s taking on the CEO of Power Moves Entertainment, Eric Martinez during Alabama’s ‘Alabama Pride’ celebration in December. His fight will not be the main attraction at the event. Instead the match between mixed martial artists Butterbean and Tank Abbot will take center stage.