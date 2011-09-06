Jay-Z and Tyler Perry Make Vanity Fair’s New Establishment List

Jay-Z, Tyler Perry Make Vanity Fair Establishment List

Vanity Fair released it’s 17th annual “New Establishment” list, which the magazine calls “the top 50 of an innovative new breed of buccaneering visionaries, engineering prodigies, and entrepreneurs.”

While Facebook founder Mark Zuckenburg tops the Vanity Fair list for the second year in a row, a couple of black luminaries have made the list amongst the world’s best visionaries, prodigies and entrepreneurs.

This year Jay-Z and Tyler Perry celebrate black excellence by taking the No. 21 and No. 44 place on the list, respectively.

Others on the VF list include Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and Ashton Kutcher.

A complete look at Vanity Fair’s “New Establishment” list is posted below, and a full feature is available in the magazine’s October issue.

1. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

2. Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google

3. Jeff Bezos, Amazon

4. Tim Cook and Jonathan Ive, Apple

5. Jack Dorsey, Square, Twitter

6. Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz

7. Reed Hastings, Netflix

8. John Lasseter, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios

9. Lady Gaga, singer

10. Dan Doctoroff, Bloomberg L.P.

11. package Costolo, Twitter

12. Mark Pincus, Zynga

13. Jim Breyer, Accel Partners

14. Tim Burton, Johnny Depp, and Graham King, Movies

15. Michael Moritz, Sequoia Capital

16. J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter

17. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park

18. Reid Hoffman, Greylock Partners, LinkedIn

19. Herb Allen III, Allen & Co.

20. Judd Apatow, Apatow Productions

21. Jay-Z, Roc Nation

22. Todd Phillips, Green Hat Films

23. Yuri Milner, DST Global

24. J. J. Abrams, writer, director, producer

25. Robin Li, Baidu

26. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook

27. Andrew Mason, Groupon

28. Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, television

29. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson, Leverage

30. Angela Ahrendts and Christopher Bailey, Burberry

31. Elon Musk, Tesla Motors, Space X

32. Natalie Massenet, Net-a-Porter Group

33. Paul Graham, Y Combinator

34. Sean Parker, entrepreneur

35. Fred Wilson, Union Square Ventures, Flatiron Partners

36. Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, Clarium Capital Management

37. Peter Jackson, Wingnut Films

38. Ryan Kavanaugh, Relativity Media

39. Mike Allen, Politico

40. Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher, All Things D

41. John Hennessy, Stanford University

42. Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp

43. Ashton Kutcher, actor, investor

44. Tyler Perry, director, producer, writer, actor

45. Dennis Crowley, Foursquare

46. Kevin Ryan, Gilt Groupe

47. Daniel Ek, Spotify

48. Henry Blodget, Business Insider

49. Mikael Hed, Niklas Hed, and Peter Vesterbacka, Rovio

50. Justin Timberlake, singer, actor