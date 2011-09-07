DJ Khaled, Rick Ross Hint At Lil Wayne, Drake and Ross Joint LP [Video]

Lil Wayne, Drake, Rick Ross Group LP?

At the recent Tha Carter IV release shindig in Los Angeles, HipHollywood caught up with Rick Ross and DJ Khaled and the two revealed that there may be a possibility of Ross and Young Money artists Lil Wayne and Drake joining forces.

“I would love to be a part of that,” said Khaled about the prospects of the three getting together to record an album. “It’s a possibility,” hinted Ross, “those are my brothers.”

Peep the entire clip below: