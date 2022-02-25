Pete Davidson Quits Social Media Again, Mr. Don’t Bully Me Kanye West Takes Credit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Looks like Kanye West might’ve scored a minor victory in his uncalled for war on Kim Kardashian’s new beau, Pete Davidson.

After weeks of taking all kinds of fire from Ye including disses on records and even rumors about him having an STD, Pete Davidson apparently fired back at Kanye West on Instagram… and then deleted his page altogether. Page Six is reporting that it all started after Pete Davidson posted a clip of Robert De Niro as wannabe comic Rupert Pupkin in Martin Scorses’s 1981 film The King of Comedy in which he recited the line, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.” Seems innocent enough, but y’all know social media and immediately fans began to speculate that it was a dart thrown at Kanye West for the antics he’s been up to for the past few weeks.

After the post went up, fans apparently flooded his DM’s with both negative and positive messages and Pete decided to once again delete his page to protect his mental health like he did back in 2018 as it was a reminder of why he didn’t like having a page to begin with.

Naturally, Ye caught wind of the situation and immediately claimed credit for Pete Davidson falling back from social media and even had a message for Pete Davidson’s mama on an instagram post following Pete’s departure. Posting a picture of Davidson’s deactivated IG page, Kanye wrote “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”

No one actually calls Pete “Skete” outside of Kanye and his fans, but okay, Ye.

Pete Davidson’s team denies that his departure from social media had anything to do with Kanye West, saying “[Pete] is in the middle of several big film projects and wants to continue to stay very focused on his work and the positive things happening in his life,” the source continued.” Yeah, ok.

The move comes on the heels of Kim Kardashian pleading for a judge to officially declare her a single woman pointing out that Kanye’s social media activity has been causing her “distress” in her life. This is a perfect example of what she was alluding to. Though Kanye has been desperately trying to “win” her back by basically harassing her to no end, Kim is obviously ready to move on with the SNL comedian, but Ye definitely isn’t going to make it an easy transition.

From the look of things Pete seems like a lover, not a fighter, but he better take some of his entertainment money and invest in some boxing lessons or something because Kanye want all the smoke if he should catch him lacking out there. At least hire Commander Dale Brown to teach you some Detroit Urban Survival Training or something, b! Ye is loose!