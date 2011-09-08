Warren G Speaks On Why He Starred In The Male “Enhancement” Commercials

After a lot of talk about Warren G starring in commercials for the all natural enhancement product Affirm XL, Warren was set to distance himself from the product, stating that he is not in need of the “enhancement” department.

Now he’s setting the record straight on why he originally went on to promote the pill.

Warren tells boombox,

“A dude that lived by me was like, ‘Warren, I want you to get in this commercial. He was like, ‘I’ll bring you in as a partner.’ He showed me the number that like [male enhancement drugs] Extenze make and I was like, ‘S—, I wanna get paid like that!’ So I said I might as well do a couple commercials just to build it up even more because the more it sells, the more I’ma make. I don’t need it, but I tried it and it works.”

After testing out the product, the 40-year-old revealed that the lasting effects were not what he expected.