Steve Stoute Talks To Jay-Z, Pharrell, And Lady Gaga In New “The Tanning Effect” Web Series [Video]

Steve Stoute has recently launched “The Tanning Effect,” a web series on AOL/Huff Post that will focus on race, business, and pop culture.

On the show, Steve will discuss the issues of race and business and how both are impacted by pop culture with some of the most popular figures in Entertainment like Jay-Z, Pharrell, and Lady Gaga.

Steve is also in other ventures, as he stars on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and is the author of The Tanning Of America: How the Culture of Hip-Hop Rewrote the Rules of the New Economy.

Peep the preview of the web series below to see Steve talk with Jay-Z, Pharrell, and others.