The Game Tries To Out 50 Cent As A Homosexual On Twitter

Game Says 50 Cent Is Gay

Rapper Game sure has been vocal about his views on gays recently. First the west coast rapper called for all gays to “come out of the closet” in a recent interview with DJ Vlad. Now the rapper has taken to Twitter to voice his views, even attempting to out his former boss 50 Cent as being gay.

After Game’s interview with Vlad, TMZ posted an article titled “The Game: Closeted Gays Spread Aids.” Game took to Twitter yesterday (September 8) to explain himself and jokingly (or not) said his former boss 50 Cent is a homosexual.

Peep the entire rant below: