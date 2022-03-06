Keyshia Cole “Has A Lot To Say” On Season Premiere of TV One’s ‘Uncensored’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The widely popular television series Uncensored, which allows viewers to witness their favorite celebrity figures talk candidly about their careers and their lives, opens up it latest season on Sunday, March 6, with the dynamic Keyshia Cole.

The season premiere of TV One’s compelling series is focused on the singer/songwriter, actress, and television producer who has built a career with her soulful stylings and engaging lyrics. Growing up in Oakland, California, Cole’s talent was apparent from an early age. She would catch the attention of rap superstar MC Hammer, and later on, she would get to work with the late Tupac Shakur who would ask her to do a verse for one of his songs before his tragic death. Her debut album in 2005, The Way It Is was a blockbuster hit with three impactful singles – “I Changed My Mind”, “Love” and “I Should Have Cheated” which took it to platinum status.

“The process of making my first album, it was a very, very long process,” says Cole in the episode. “I feel like there were songs done that didn’t make the project. I felt like it was a set-up…but we got over it.” Cole would follow that success up with her next two albums, Just Like You and A Different Me also going platinum upon their release.

For many Keyshia Cole is celebrated for her transparency in her music as well as her life, exemplified in her becoming an established television personality. In 2006, she teamed up with BET to star in her first reality documentary series entitled Keyshia Cole: The Way It Is, which took an in-depth look at her career and family life. That series led to another show, Family First in 2012 and Keyshia Cole: All In in 2015, also with BET. Her most recent endeavor in that field is One On One With Keyshia Cole, where she engages various celebrity personalities in interviews, which airs on Fox SOUL.

Cole has been busy reinforcing her status as an entertainment powerhouse. She released a single, “I Don’t Wanna Be In Love” last year and followed that up with a Verzuz battle which pitted her against fellow R&B chanteuse Ashanti, which drew an estimated 1.1 million viewers despite the friendly competition being twice postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, she recently became the newest signee to the premier talent agency CAA.

The episode shows the singer speaking at length about her career and family life including her relationships with her mother, Frankie Lons who passed away last year, and her sister Neffie.

“I am very happy to say that I’ve always made my mother proud. I’ve made a lot of great decisions, though I’ve made a couple of messed up ones as well learning along the way,” says Cole. “But I always feel like she’s said, “I’m super proud of you. You set out to do what I couldn’t do.”

TV One’s Uncensored episode featuring Keyshia Cole airs Sunday, March 6 at 10 P.M. ET. Take a look at the trailer for the episode below.