Go DJ Hi-C Shares Behind The Scenes Deets Of Ashanti & Keyshia Cole’s VERZUZ Battle

Now that the long-awaited VERZUZ battle between Ashanti and Keyshia Cole has concluded, we’re learning new details from behind the scenes. Most might have noted Cole’s demeanor as she approached the stage, but there seems to be a good reason for her late arrival according to her DJ.

In an exclusive interview with 97.9 The Box’s Good Morning H-Town hosts Keisha Nicole & J-Mac, Go DJ Hi-C explains that Keyshia Cole’s attitude wasn’t directed towards the fans but to the planning committee behind VERZUZ for not having her setup looking as crisp as it could be. According to Hi-C, Cole was in the building on time as expected but refused to join the live event after technical issues on her side of the camera weren’t properly handled.

Hi-C confirms that Cole was a bit fed up by the holdup and also briefly mentioned that the two postponements due to Ashanti contracting COVID-19 may have had something to do with the way things were handled as well. This event was originally intended to be held in person inside a shared venue, but VERZUZ officials decided to move the event back to its original format when it first began on Instagram Live last year.

As we’ve noted here at Hip-Hop Wired, a clear winner of the night might be up for debate but Black Twitter definitely won with several meme-worthy moments, including Ashanti seemingly appearing unbothered whenever it was Cole’s turn to perform, and the fact that Cole might’ve been a little saucy off the Ciroc. All of this is alleged, by the way.

Check out the exclusive interview with Keyshia Cole’s DJ Go DJ Hi-C with 97.9 The Box below.

—

Photo: Getty