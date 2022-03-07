Snoop Dogg Does Not Own ‘The Chronic’ Masters In New Death Row Records: Report

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop fans the world over rejoiced over the news that Snoop Dogg would assume ownership of the label that launched his career in Death Row Records, bringing his still-ongoing career full circle. The Doggfather claimed ownership of Dr. Dre‘s classic debut The Chronic would land under this deal, but an attorney for the legendary producer debunked the chatter.

Uncle Snoop shared in a recent interview with TIDAL that while some of the label’s big albums such as his debut LP Doggystyle and the “Deep Cover” single featuring Dr. Dre are under his control, the Long Beach superstar shared hopes that Death Row and the estate of the late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur will work out a deal to bring the masters back into the fold. In that same chat, Snoop claimed ownership of The Chronic, but that seems to be off the table according to a report from Rolling Stone.

From RS:

Snoop Dogg’s comments were construed online as he did acquire the 1992 LP as part of the Death Row deal; however, in a statement, Dr. Dre’s attorney reiterated that the producer-rapper retains total control of The Chronic.

“There are false reports out regarding ownership by Death Row of Dr. Dre’s The Chronic. Dr. Dre owns 100% of The Chronic,” Dre’s lawyer Howard King told Rolling Stone.

Other reports swirled around stating that the rights to the master recordings of The Chronic would fall to Snoop in 2023, however that looks to be unfounded rumors or assumptive whispers from industry insiders.

Snoop Dogg has yet to make any additional comments of The Chronic as of late.

Photo: Getty