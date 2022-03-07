Pill Cosby Still Free: Supreme Court Refuses To Send Bill Cosby Back To Jail

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Bill Cosby just caught another break. The Supreme Court refused to reverse the disgraced comedian’s overturned sexual assault conviction.

Victims everywhere were disgusted when Cosby was released from prison early due to a technicality in 2021. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacated his conviction, for which he was serving a 3 to 10-year sentence, despite a jury convicting him of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, along with the dozens of women accusing him of being a sexual predator for decades.

The U.S. Supreme court weighed in, and by a 4-3 decision decided not to overrule the PA’s court’s decision. According to the PA court, Cosby’s rights were violated due to a deal with a DA where he was not to be prosecuted despite a deposition in the Constand civil case where he admitted to allegedly drugging women.

On cue, Cosby’s attorney issued a statement to TMZ saying, “On behalf of Mr. & Mrs. Cosby and the Cosby family, we would like to offer our sincere gratitude to the justices of the United States Supreme Court for following the rules of law and protecting the Constitutional Rights of ALL American Citizens of these United States. Mr. Cosby’s Constitutional Rights were a ‘reprehensible bait and switch’ by Kevin Steele, Judge Steve T. O’Neill and their cohorts.”

To be clear, just because someone isn’t in jail, it doesn’t mean that they didn’t do the crime, allegedly.