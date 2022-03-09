Jae Skeese ft. Flee Lord & Conway The Machine “Against Tha Grain,” White $osa & NLE Choppa “Off The Rip” & More | Daily Visuals 3.9.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With his album, God Don’t Make Mistakes, officially in the books and doing its thing, Conway The Machine is now on his business grizzly and turning his focus to his own new artist, Jae Skeese.

Looking to get his Drumwork Music Group imprint on and popping, Conway The Machine and Flee Lord join Jae Skeese in his visuals to “Against Tha Grain” where the three men go for a ride through the ave before politicking in a plant laced apartment. Surprisingly none of the many plants in the room was cannabis.

Elsewhere White $osa and NLE Choppa link up to help mend racial division in 2022 and in their clip to “Off The Rip” the two show off some ice grills while having some thick young women twerk to the beat. Paul Wall still making grills or nah?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Duke Deuce, Blaatina, and more.

JAE SKEESE FT. FLEE LORD & CONWAY THE MACHINE – “AGAINST THA GRAIN”

WHITE $OSA & NLE CHOPPA – “OFF THE RIP”

DUKE DEUCE – “FALLING OFF”

BLAATINA – “123”

FISHXGRITS – “YOUNG P ENERGY”

NINO MAN – “MIXED EMOTIONS”