Cam’ron Visits Stapleton Projects In Staten Island NY

Hiphopbeef.com caught up with Cam’ron as he visited Stapleton Projects in Staten Island, New York after a party.

This wasn’t a beef trip, Cam just wanted to show love to the place where he saw the “Can It All Be So Simple” Wu-Tang Clan video. He wants the hood to know he passes through and even got the phone number of a supporter. Check out the footage below.