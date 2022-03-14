HHW Gaming: New ‘Halo’ Series Trailer Teases The Flood, The Covenant & More

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost time to join up with Master Chief and the Silver Team to finish the fight in the new Halo television series coming exclusively to Paramount+.

Following the world premiere at SXSW, Paramount+ blessed us with a new trailer for the highly anticipated Halo series produced by Showtime in partnership with the iconic first-person shooter’s developer 343 Industries. The latest trailer gives us an even better look at the show’s “Silver Timeline.” It will follow the legendary Spartan, Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), and his Silver Team featuring three other Spartan soldiers going hunting for the devasting Halo ring.

In the game, Master Chief stumbles upon the mysterious ring that turns out to be a weapon that can destroy the universe. The show takes a different route, with John 117 and his team searching for the ring before the alien race. The Covenant gets control of it and uses it for nefarious reasons.

The new trailer features plenty of callbacks to the video game that will surely please fans of the game while brilliantly laying out what they can expect when the show finally premieres.

Synopsis per Paramount:

The series stars Pablo Schreiber (“American Gods”) as the Master Chief, Spartan-117; Natascha McElhone (“Californication”) as Dr. Halsey, the brilliant, conflicted, and inscrutable creator of the Spartan super-soldiers; and Jen Taylor (“Halo” game series, RWBY) as Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history, and potentially the key to the survival of the human race. Additional stars include Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo”), Shabana Azmi (“Fire”), Natasha Culzac (“The Witcher”), Olive Gray (“Half Moon Investigations”), Yerin Ha (“Reef Break”), Bentley Kalu (“Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Kate Kennedy (“Catastrophe”), Charlie Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”) and Danny Sapani (“Penny Dreadful”). Also joining the cast as original characters are Ryan McParland (“6Degrees”), Burn Gorman (“The Expanse”), and Fiona O’Shaughnessy (“Nina Forever”).

Halo premieres exclusively on Paramount+ Thursday, March 24, we have already seen the first two episodes, and we were left excited and wanting more.

So feast your eyes on what should be the final trailer and get yourself hyped.

—

Photo: Paramount+ / Halo