A few weeks ago Conway The Machine dropped his Shady Records debut album, God Don’t Make Mistakes and reminded everyone that he isn’t out here taking prisoners, he bringing body bags along with him because when he spits it’s every man for himself.

Yesterday the Buffalo bully checked into The Breakfast Club to talk about how his life has been since becoming one of the most recognizable rappers in the music game and the pros and cons that come with it.

Talking with Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee, Conway touches on rumors of his split from Griselda, why he lowkey regrets signing with Eminem’s Shady Records, and how being shot up left him scarred for life.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Conway The Machine on The Breakfast Club.

Though he’s reached the end of his paperwork with Griselda Records, Conway says their relationship remains the same and he’s still Griselda as he helped build that alongside Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

